Villagers, project staff celebrate with traditional game

THE Wafi-Golpu project staff in Morobe celebrated the new year with members of the Yanta tribe at Venembeli village with the traditional mud game.

More than 20 youths, women and children went to the camp’s car park to rub mud on the employees on Sunday morning as a traditional way of welcoming a new year.

Project operation manager Shane Richards and his team welcomed them to the celebrations.

“This has become a tradition at the camp and every year we’ve heard the local communities come to our camp to welcome the new year,” Richards said.

Community engagement superintendent Dollie Kumgi said it was part of celebrating the New Year and building a good relationship with the people.

“The community often get themselves organised with mud after painting themselves and have the mud taken with them to share the moment by rubbing mud on the employees,” Kumgi said.

“It’s the Wafi way of welcoming the new year and it’s all part of maintaining a good relationship with the Wafi-Golpu project team.”

Like this: Like Loading...