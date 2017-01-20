Villagers receive relief supplies

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Morobe disaster office has provided relief supplies to landslide-affected people of Bosa in Nawaeb district, Morobe.

The landslide destroyed two teachers’ houses and a double classroom in the school as well as houses in the nearby village.

The community water supply and a Lutheran and an Apostolic church buildings are almost falling over.

The disaster unit provided boxes of nails, tarpaulins and food items especially rice and cartons of tinned fish to families whose homes and food gardens were destroyed.

Bosa youth and school students walked to Magom to collect the supplies on Wednesday.

Nawaeb MP Gisuwat Siniwin walked to Bosa on Tuesday and visited the damaged school buildings and homes.

Siniwin also met village leaders and discussed how to address the situation.

He said the district would source assistance from the government and donor agencies especially those who were willing to assist. “I appeal to government agencies, charity organisations and donors to generously assist Bosa people to rebuild these education facilities,” Siniwin said.

Siniwin thanked provincial disaster director Charlie Masange and his team including education officers for their swift response to assess the situation. However, Ward 11 councilor Popoit Loki told The National that Nawaeb district administration was yet to visit the area and compile reports that would enable them to seek assistance.

“All our efforts and struggles to carry building materials from Magom to Bosa to build this school since its establishment in 2009 were destroyed,” he said.

