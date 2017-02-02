Villagers set up cooperative societies

THE communities of Butibam, Bumbu and Talair in the Ahi Local Level Government of Morobe will participate in the economic development of Lae city.

They have set up their cooperative societies namely the Butibam Gluwac Cooperative Society, Bumbu Gluwac Cooperative Society and the Talair Gluwac Cooperative Society.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru’s chief of staff Mala Stephen Ahi, the founder of these cooperatives, last week accompanied society executives to these three areas to conduct awareness on cooperative societies and their benefits.

Ahi said during the awareness, the idea of setting up cooperative societies gave hope to the people.

He said cooperative societies were an effective way to bridge the widening gap between the rich and the poor in a capitalist democratic society.

“Cooperative society is the democratic way of doing business in a democratic society or country like PNG,” Ahi said.

“The fundamental principle in a democracy is majority rule. Therefore, a cooperative society is a collective way of doing business, being guided by the principle of majority rule that is basic to a democratic system of government.

“Cooperative society is a direct way of empowering grassroots economically.”

