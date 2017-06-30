Villagers suspected foul play, team under tight security

A MOBILE polling team in the Bogia electorate of Madang was placed under tight security on Tuesday night by Manam people at Asuramba care centre who suspected foul play.

The islanders grew suspicious of the team because they arrived on Monday night without any escort by security personnel.

While the islanders kept a close watch on the team and prevented them from conducting polling on Tuesday, some men went to Bogia station to get confirmation from the returning officer.

Madang election manager Peter Yasaro said because polling was delayed by two days in the area the mobile team was sent by the assistant returning officer to conduct polling there.

Yasaro said the Manam islanders at Asuramba care centre grew suspicious because the polling team entered the care centre at night.

Ward councillor for Dangale village at Asuramba, Solomon Lamang, said polling for Iabu LLG would start at Mangem care centre and the people of Asuramba expected the polling team from Mangem and not any other.

“We thought that this polling team is some kind of dummy team so we put the polling officials under tight security for a while,” Lamang said.

Yasaro said the misunderstanding between the polling teams was sorted out and the mobile team was sent back to Bogia station.

He said people at the Asuramba care centre voted on Tuesday when the team from Mangem moved there.

