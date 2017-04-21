Villagers thank Red Cross for water tanks

FOR Kuna villagers in Kagua, Southern Highlands, drinking from contaminated water sources is now over.

Through the Water and Habitat project of the International Committee of the Red Cross, over 700 members of Kunu village, including neighbouring villages of Mabunda, Andari, Rokuma and Tumbalere, will now have access to safe and clean drinking water at their doorsteps.

The ICRC team led by Fred Grimm, head of the regional delegation in the Pacific, based in Suva, Fiji, head of ICRC Mt Hagen office Kethaber Khasais, Southern Highlands delegate Amalraj Francis, Water and Habitat delegate Alex Mailyan and field officers, handed over 14 9000-litreTuffa tanks to the community on Wednesday at Kunu village.

The jubilant villagers thanked ICRC for helping them with this essential service and promised to take good care of the facilities.

Councillor Thomas Yapina said they are a very lucky community because they would no longer travel long distances downhill to get water.

Community leader and teacher Nelson Rake shared similar sentiments: “Our body needs water to survive. Water is very useful in our lives. We thank ICRC from the bottom our heart because we have been living in a difficult environment.”

Six of the placed are placed at the Kunu Catholic Church premise, four at the Kunu Bible Missionary Church, and four at Kunu Elementary School.

There are six water points with three taps in each point, adding to a total of 18 taps which will get water from the 14 tanks.

Field officer Bonny Durua said Kunu has been identified as a special humanitarian case because the only source where the inhabitants drew water from was in enemy territory which forced them to drink from the Yakusitame creek.

