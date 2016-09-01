Villagers thankful for new K150,000 road

People of Kumun, Kuwaiyan and Winjuhon villages in the West Yangoru LLG of Yangoru-Saussia, East Sepik, are grateful for a new road that now links them to essential government services.

The villagers recently thanked local MP and Trade, Commerce and Industry Minister Richard Maru for funding the construction of the 3km road.

After 40 years of living in isolation from government services, they finally witnessed the opening of the K150,000 road.

The road runs from Kumun to Winjuhon.

The villagers also witnessed the opening of a new elementary school classroom constructed at a cost of K20,000 at Winjuhon.

The funding was from the district services improvement programme.

Teacher in charge of Winjuhon Elementary School Doreen Juakun thanked Maru for recognising the plight of children who were denied access to proper learning facilities.

She said for years, the children were taught in classrooms made from bush materials.

Juakun described Maru as a great leader who “had the heart for his people”.

“Children have been neglected from having access to better education facilities for years and as a result, many have given up schooling,” Juakun said.

Speaking at the road’s launching, Maru urged his people to look after services provided to them.

“Ward councillors should take the lead in ensuring that the people maintain this road,” Maru said.

He said many councillors all over the district failed to carry out their responsibilities despite being put on the government payroll recently.

“It’s not fair for the Government to pay the councillors when they are not performing their roles,” Maru said.

“Money cannot be used to maintain this infrastructure but to bring more services to the district.”

He also announced that contractors were being organised for the road from Kumun to Kairiru villages and from Winghei to Palmalmal villages in the West Yangoru LLG.

Funding had been allocated for the construction of a bridge at Koboibus and work was expected to begin this week.

Maru said another K200,000 was allocated for the construction of a road from Pelegen to Boinam villages.

“Before the general election, I want to make sure that all the villages in Yangoru-Saussia are connected by road for the first time after 40 years and the district is working towards that,” he said.

Related