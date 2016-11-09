Villagers told to build permanent houses

By TONY PALME

A man in Jiwaka who built a modern home for his family and launched a housing scheme wants his community to also live in permanent houses.

To see other people live in decent houses which can change their attitude and improve standards of living is the vision Apollos Yimbak has for the Dimanka, Kuma and Kisu tribes in South Waghi, Jiwaka.

Yimbak initiated the Dakuki Housing Scheme launched by Jiwaka Governor Dr William Tongamp last Saturday.

The launching coincided with the opening of Yimbak’s own family home.

He wants to see people in the five council wards living in decent homes and move away from poverty.

He led by example when he purchase 72 roofing iron sheets from his own money and was ready to distribute 24 each to the three tribes.

Yimbak hopes to help Dimanka, Kuma and Kisu tribes (Dakuki) build 360 permanent houses in 10 years.

He was motivated by the realisation that tradition building materials like kunai grass, pitpit and bamboo were becoming scarce due to growing population.

“While the country’s population is growing at 3 per cent, Jiwaka’s population is growing at 5 per cent,” he said.

“Every year, there are 10,000 babies born in Jiwaka.

“What will these children and their children build their houses from?”

He said people needed to start building permanent houses that could last 20-30 years.

He said they plan to ensure that all members of the three tribes helped each other to buy roofing iron, cut timber and build permanent houses.

