Villagers vow to change habits

HUNDREDS of villagers in one of the hinterland communities in Finschhafen, Morobe, have vowed before their pastors to do away with their bad habits and become responsible citizens.

The villagers are from the 12 tribes in Ward 13 of the Yabim-Mape local level government.

They decided to “reconcile” with God following a weeklong religious meeting conducted by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG (ELCPNG).

Organising committee chairman Nick Nipogo said people involved in sorcery and black magic to commit criminal acts were among the group.

The meeting was held at Mukusing village in the Yabim-Mape local level government of Finschhafen.

“A professed murderer, 10 criminals and a number of sorcerers surrendered their lives to God during the week-long meeting,” Nipogo said.

“They have promised to live a new life in the Lord.”

Nipogo said about 2000 people from the 12 tribes in the Kote district of the Lutheran church attended the event.

He said counseling, Bible study, reconciliation, baptism and confirmation were conducted by pastors from the ELCPNG.

“We started the meeting on Dec, 11 and ended on Dec 18,” Nipogo said.

“The meeting took place at the Mukusing village, Babuso Parish, in Quembung Circuit of the Kote district of the Lutheran Church,” he said.

Nipogo said some people came from as far as Busini parish in the Deka circuit of the church.

He said Quembung circuit president Otang Yangeza, vice-president Pastor Chris Yufugao, pastors Tumbi Anonga, Figet Somba and Mike Nisara conducted the meetings.

“It was a blessing for many of those who attended,” Nipogo said.

“The power of the Lord worked in the meeting and people who have been involved in sorcery and witchcraft had come out publicly and denounced their practices and gave their lives to the Lord.”

Like this: Like Loading...