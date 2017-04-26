Violence deplored

By ZACHERY PER

ONE man was shot dead and another seriously injured when a group of men attacked vehicles carrying an MP and his supporters to file his nomination in Chimbu yesterday.

Chimbu Provincial Police Commander Superintendent David Seine Jr said he immediately deployed members of the Kerowagi police mobile squad to contain the situation.

He said Kerowagi MP Camillus Dangma was attacked and two of his vehicles were burnt when he and his supporters arrived at the Kerowagi station to file his nomination.

In retaliation, one of Dangma’s men fired shots at the attackers killing one man and seriously injuring another.

Chimbu election manager Reverend Tom Sine said nominations had been progressing peacefully until the Kerowagi incident.

Dangma beat 52 candidates to win the seat during the 2012 general election.

In a related case of violence in the Highlands region, a group of men attacked vehicles belonging to Southern Highlands Governor William Powi and Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal.

Both MPs are calling on the police to extend the call-out operation from Hela to Southern Highlands.

Powi said the rowdy behaviour of the group of men in Mendi was uncalled for.

“Destruction causes fears to the innocent people of Mendi,” he said.

Komal said they suspected a build-up of firearms in the province which could disrupt the polls.

“If there is no respect for national leaders, there will be no respect for intending candidates in the province. There needs to be a strong police presence to quell such uprising in the future,” Komal said.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Sibron Papoto said police quickly intervened and no government properties were destroyed.

“The province has limited manpower and police did what they could do to contain the situation,” he said.

“The only properties that were destroyed were the public toilet, the billboard and the vehicles.”

Councillors Paul Kine, Eki Tit and community leaders Steven Mesip and Robin Tuna from Nipa-Kutubu urged the Government and Police Commissioner Gari Baki to extend the call-out operation to Southern Highlands.

Kine said they suspected a build-up of firearms in the province and a strong presence of police was vital.

