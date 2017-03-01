Violence has no place in sports

I REFER to your sports story titled, “Referees demand action” (The National, Feb24). Whilst due respect is accorded to the PNG Rugby Footbal League judiciary’s independence and the role it plays, a lay man’s outward perception is challenged when justice is perceived as impaired or not done.

If the rumour mills have substance with the Mt Hagen Eagles return to the Digicel Cup competition is deemed to be true then surely the national sport of this nation has been being hijacked and all the hard work put in to develop it ruined.

The issue here is sports violence and the dire consequences it has for the sporting reputation of this country.

There is overwhelming evidences furnished to the PNGRFL judiciary and surely the decision should have been otherwise.

It contradicts the good governance and compliance structure the PNGRFL has put in place itself and depicts a precedence that’ll be followed by other teams in the future.

Is sports violence and anarchy resulting in loss of lives and serious injuries and the destruction of millions of kina worth of sports properties and tainting of reputation an acceptable practice?

This should be some of the guidelines that PNGRFL’s judiciary should conform to when decisions are handed down.

Sports violence must be condoned at the highest level and those found guilty be held fully responsible and face the full force of the country’s laws.

Ronald Omaro, Via email

