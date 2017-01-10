Violence rife in Menyamya, police say

By PISAI GUMAR

WANTON killings, attempted murders, carnal knowledge and gender based violence have become endemic in Menyamya, Morobe, without suspects being arrested and charged, a police officer says.

Menyamya police station commander Kisa Arnold said the Kome local level government had recorded more than five killings in the past six months.

“Killing people at will, rapes, carnal knowledge, GBH (grievous body harm) and GBV (gender based violence) is rife in Menyamya,” he said.

“I cannot do much being alone on the ground for the last 15 years in Menyamya looking after four LLGs – Kome, Wapi, Kapao and Nanema-Kareba with between 70,000 and 100,000 people.”

Arnold said the provincial rural patrol unit lacked funding from district administration to combat lawlessness in the area.

He said another killing was reported at Paiawini in Aseki before Christmas last year.

He said the thugs walked into a health centre and raped a pregnant woman.

Arnold said a prisoner, Luke Kapisa, from Ilbali in Kwaplalim, who had been released on parole, was allegedly killed on Sep 18.

