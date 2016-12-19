Violence strategy endorsed

By OGIA MIAMEL

CABINET has endorsed the national gender-based violence strategy (2016-2025) which is going to be implemented soon.

Minister for Youth, Religion and Community Development Delilah Gore relayed the message to Port Moresby residents who took part in a march on Friday demanding an end to violence against women and girls in the country.

She said the strategy would respond to gender-based violence and eradicate violence against women and girls.

“The strategy was prepared in September and received by the NEC in October. It had many steps to follow before it came to the NEC. While it was following those processes, I know we ran out of patience (protest march on Friday),” she said.

Gore said the Government had other policies to address the increasing rate of violence against women, girls and children such as repealing the Sorcery Act.

There are also the Family Protection Act and Lukautim Pikinini Act.

“We have many approaches addressing this issue. We have repealed the Sorcery Act in Parliament so sorcery-related matters are (now) criminal matters,” she said.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop said the strategy would help tackle gender-based violence epidemic.

“We did not take it too seriously,” he said.

“We did not recognise it and acknowledge it that it’s a big challenge in our city and country.”

