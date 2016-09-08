Violence against teachers increase

VIOLENT student behaviour towards teachers in many schools around the country is worsening and this raises concern on whether the Government’s free education policy is the right thing to do.

Parents and school administrations in West Sepik are questioning the wisdom of free education following a violent attack on a school headmaster.

On Aug 3, the Aitape High School headmaster in West Sepik, Bernard Pokou was stabbed on the back several times by one of his students and is currently receiving treatment at the Raihu District Hospital.

The suspect, Terence Bru from Ulau, stabbed Pokou as he was not happy with the school board’s decision to give him an open transfer letter to continue his studies elsewhere.

Bru was later caught by police.

Aitape police station commander Senior Sergeant Jacob Ramuai, who is also a member of the school’s board of governors that decided on the student’s fate, said the student was always misbehaving in school and could not cope with his studies so the board decided to give him an open transfer.

“We had to do what we saw was the right but instead of him taking our decision peacefully, he retaliates aggressively putting the headmaster in the hospital.

“This is not what we want our children in Aitape to do. We as parents want them to get an education, follow school rules and become responsible adults so they can be successful and invest back into the community,” he said.

