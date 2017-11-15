Violence victims often forgotten: Advocate

VIOLENCE affects everybody, including women and children living in squatter settlements and villages, an advocate says.

Kathy Tani, a longtime advocate for women’s issues and now the president for Widows Orphans and Deserted Association, said such people were often forgotten by the government.

She said the association would be bringing together a large number of children from the settlements and villages to observe International Children’s Day on Monday, Nov 20, and to raise children’s issues.

“The government has neglected the widows and orphans,” she said.

“These are the victims, these are the ones who are being affected by violence that is occurring in villages and settlements but the government is focusing only on highly-educated people and those who have been to school.”

Tani said awareness on violence should be conducted everywhere and include the vulnerable, including those living in villages and settlements.

At the observance, children will be speaking on the issue and she urged journalists to attend the occasion to hear what children had to say.

The observance will focus around the theme, Safe City 2030 City for All.

Tani thanked organisations that were helping to make the event possible, the Malaysian Association of Papua New Guinea among them.

The management of National Capital District Commission has been asked to provide transport tfor the children to and from the venue.

Lunch will be provided to the children.

Tani said many of the children did not usually have proper meals.

