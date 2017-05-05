Vipers face Muruks in Digicel Cup capital double-header

By JACK AMI

THE second round of the Papua New Guinea Rugby League Competition Digicel Cup sees a capital city double-header that will feature two winners facing off in the main game and two losers in the opening game on Sunday at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

The round one loser, the NCDC Port Moresby Vipers face off against the PRK Mendi Muruks in the 1.30 fixture.

In the main encounter, reigning premiers Snax Lae Tigers take on the Kroton Hela Wigmen.

The curtain-raiser is a Port Moresby Rugby League women’s match between Paga Panthers and Souths.

Vipers coach Philip Boge, who is in his first year in the Digicel Cup, faces off against another rising talent in Andrew Andiki of the Mendi franchise.

Despite Boge’s experience as a Kumul and his background as an assistant coach and trainer in previous years, this is first season as the man in charge and the team’s fortunes will rest in part on his ability as a coach and mentor.

Andiki, on the other hand, may not have had the illustrious career that Boge had but has turned into a competent coach at this level. Boge said he expected his side to lift for their first home fixture and stressed the need to win in order to draw in the fans.

“This is a home game for us and we need to win it at all costs,” Boge said.

“There’s no reason for letting it slip out off our grasp like we did last week up in Wabag. The onus is on the players to get the job done.”

