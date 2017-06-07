Vipers hoping for better second half of season

FORMER glamour team Port Moresby Vipers have had a poor start to their Digicel Cup season.

Vipers, the flagship and pride of the National Capital District, are yet to win a match after five rounds.

The Vipers have only played one match at home which they lost to the Mendi Muruks 10-8 in round two.

The rest of their efforts have been brave but ultimately losing ones to the Enga Mioks (16-10) in the season opener, Lae Tigers (28-18), Goroka Lahanis (12-8) and last week to the Agmark Gurias (22-14).

Compounding the situation was coach Philip Boge stepping down after the Muruks loss because of his employment with PNG Rugby Football League as development officer.

Vipers board chairman Lulu Ted then promoted assistant coach Godfrey Luke to the hot seat but that has not seen a change in fortunes, although not for a lack of trying.

The last two losses were close ones with the Vipers being competitive for the majority of the 80 minutes against the Lahanis and Gurias.

Ted said the board was taking steps to rectify the situation with a focus on quality and discipline.

“We had close losses because of mistakes at crucial times and poor execution on our plays,” Ted said.

“These are areas we need to work at improving if we are going to get our season back on track.

“We’re looking at introducing some new strategies to turn our season around and start winning matches, especially the close ones.

“It’s not too late for us and we can get back against the Wigmen in Port Moresby this weekend which is a game we have to win.”

With two matches, including Sunday’s fixture at the National Football Stadium, to go to complete the first half of the season, the city hall-backed franchise desperately need wins to build momentum and with five home matches in the second half of the season a win over the Helas would be a good launching pad for a team that has a proud history in the semi-professional competition.

The Vipers will round out the first half of the regular season against the Waghi Tumbe in Minj.

In related news, Port Moresby Rugby League director Simon Maima and Moresby South acting chairman Bagelo Solien blamed the Vipers’ less than impressive start to the season on the management of the team along with the failure to bring in fresh talent from the city leagues. We still have a lot of good players around who should be considered now to replace the other players who are not performing,” they say.

“This is sad state of affiars as Vipers are heading nowhere with the current management and players should be over hauled now before it is too late.

“PRL have tried desperately to reclaim the ownership of Vipers but political interference from the City Hall has stopped that.

“This has left PRL sitting back and watching Vipers being managed by the National Capital District Commission as franchise owners.”

