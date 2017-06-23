Vipers look for answers

DIGICEL Cup cellar dwellers Port Moresby Vipers are expected to throw caution to the wind as they search for their first win of the season on Sunday at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

Their round eight opponents the Enga Mioks will not be so accommodating, having shocked the Hela Wigmen 24-4 last week.

For the home side, arresting a seven-match losing streak is the priority. Any thoughts of making the finals are secondary.

Having gone through two coaches (Philip Boge and Godfrey Luke) in the opening seven rounds, the Vipers have finally settled on Joe Sipa, and the Paga Panthers man is expected to get the side playing the type of football befitting of a club with a proud history and representative of the nation’s capital.

In terms of their roster, the Vipers are on par with the majority of the other Digicel Cup franchises but their problems stem from other issues which have seen the once proud franchise wallowing at the bottom of the ladder in possibly their worst start to a season so far.

With the takeover of the club by the National Capital District Commission as major sponsor it was hoped the club could put a decent season together after several lackluster seasons.

Sunday’s fixture is the second meeting between the Vipers and the Mioks. They met at Aipus Oval in Wabag, Enga, in round one with the home side winning 16-10.

As the club searches for answers, operation manager Paul Komboi maintained there was nothing wrong with the club.

“We have provided everything we can to make the players happy,” Komboi said.

“We cannot blame anyone, the coach or management. “Philip Boge and Godfrey Luke were new to the Digicel Cup level.

“Three-quarters of our players have not played at this level before and our senior guys are probably not doing enough.

“The players have to improve and win games. They have to find that drive and determination to win,” he said. Five new forwards from the Port Moresby rugby league have been brought it and with Sipa at the helm Komboi was positive.

“We’re playing at home so there is no excuse. We need to win on Sunday.”

Round 8 fixtures: Sun, June 25 – Vipers v Mioks, Muruks v Wigmen, Tumbe v Lahanis, Gurias v Tigers.

