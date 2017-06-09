Vipers need some venom

Digicel Cup cellar dwellers NCDC Port Moresby Vipers face a strong Kroton Hela Wigmen side at the National Football Stadium on Sunday.

The match will be the curtain-raiser to the Q-Cup Round 14 game between SP PNG Hunters and South Logan Magpies.

After five rounds, the Vipers remain luckless and need to win this to restore some lost pride.

Vipers chairman Lulu Ted is assessing the performance of acting coach Godfrey Luke, players and the management after five loses.

But Ted is confident that their five losses have all been with small margins so with a little more work, they can improve their firepower to win.

“We lost all our games due to handling errors and wrong options in the crucial stages which should be polished up,” Ted said.

“There is still time to make it there with hard work.”

Captain William Mone, David Lapua, Junior Rau, Stanford Talita, Missach Wallen and veteran Joseph Omai will be out to test the Vipers.

Meanwhile Waghi Tumbe face Tigers in Lae.

Tigers have had five wins – two away and three at home – and the game against Tumbes will test their winning run.

The Morobe franchise has the services PNG Hunters forward Ishmael Balkawa who played last weekend gaining vital yardage against PRK Mendi Muruks.

Tigers coach Stanley Tepend said Balkawa was given the green light to come back and play in club games by Hunters coach Michael Marum.

“Marum wants consistency in his side so instead of flying Balkawa to Port Moresby we will keep him for another week.

“We got Bernard Lama and couple of the boys still injured and with his experience it will be great for us this week and we have kept him in the squad.

“Balkawa will join the hunters to start at lock again this weekend.”

Tepend said his side was excited to play Tumbes knowing that the men from Jiwaka would be hard opponents.

“Tumbe had lots of supports here. We will not take them lightly and will field a strong team to win this game to head into two away games. We had been going pretty good but still haven’t hit the 100 per cent form yet,” Tepend said.

Round 6 fixtures: Sun, June 11 – Vipers v Wigmen, Tigers v Tumbe, Muruks v Lahanis and Mioks v Gurias.

