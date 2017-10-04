Vision City eyes parking system

THE Vision City mega mall in Port Moresby plans to unveil its new parking system soon.

In a statement, the mall management said the new system would ease traffic flow in the parking area.

“The concept of ticket issuance at entry points remain the same. Customers will have to pay for their ticket within the mall via a payment counter located at the travelator basement entry next to Floral Cuts,” the statement said.

“Upon payment tickets will be validated.

“Customers would then be required to insert the ticket into the machine at the exit gate for the bar to be lifted. For those who unintentionally drive out without paying at the counter, a car booth will cater for them at the Sir John Guise basement exit.”

The statement said plans to incorporate banking institutions into the system were also being considered.

“Swiping your ATM card on a panel that automatically deducts your fee will add more ease to entering and exiting the Vision City basement,” it said.

