Vision City gives gifts to children

By Mark Haihuie

MORE than a 100 children received Christmas presents at the Vision City Mega Mall through the inaugural Dare to Share initiative on Saturday.

Vision City Mega Mall general manager Anderson Ting said the Dare to Share charity drive was to help unfortunate children and to encourage the public to do more to help them.

The children are under the care of the Missionaries for Charity.

The gifts were sponsored by customers and corporate tenants at the mall.

“This is a charity drive where we approached children from selected orphanages and asked for their wish for this Christmas.

“We aim in fulfilling their wish provided it is realistic regardless if it’s tangible or intangible,” he said.

“Ideally we wanted to help in anything from a free movie, perhaps even to trace their family origin (or) spending a day at Stanley Hotel’s pool.

“But because of time constraints with mall activities, we decided for just gifts. The general idea is to encourage the public to support or adopt a wish from these kids as it is Christmas – a time for sharing and giving.”

The value of the gifts was more than K8000.

It was part of the mall’s corporate social responsibility in helping the less fortunate during the festive period, according to Ting.

Ting said this would be an annual event with plans to expand the charity drive next year.

“Thanks to everyone who have supported, the Sisters of the Missionary of Charity in helping us, to the less fortunate kids in believing that someone out there is listening and willing to help and reach out,” Ting said.

