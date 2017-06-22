Vision City launches second trade expo

By MARK HAIHUIE

THE Vision City second trade expo was launched yesterday in Port Moresby with 18 companies giving briefs on the services and products they will showcase during the two-week event.

The expo will be held from June 26 to July 8 at the Vision City Mall, according to mall general manger Anderson Ting.

“Each participating company had their brief introduction of their products and/or services,” Ting said.

The two-week event runs from June 26 to July 8.

The participating companies are CHM, RH Hypermart, Wantok Rewards, Mark’s Outdoor, Telikom PNG, RapidFones, Sinowell, Jems Group of Companies (AWE Investment and Wellcoat Paint), Solar Solutions, Colour Boys, K-Link PNG, 2k Medical Centre, Lamana Lanes Ten Pin Bowling, Fiji Fashion Boutique, PNG First Vita Plus, PAMI Nutritional Supplement, Pearl Body Scrub and Zen Spa.

“All areas of the mall, from the main entrance to Atrium, and all the way to the New Wing area, will be occupied by the participating companies to showcase their products and services to the market,” Ting said.

“There is so much to expect as 18 companies will be in the mall to exhibit their new products, trends in the market, establish their brands, highlight new solutions to captivate customers, gauge existing offers and promotions to target customers, and many more.

“And since it is a once-a-year event in the mall, this would be the best time to drop by and make a purchase, select the best products, see the latest in Papua New Guinea, all under one roof. Accessible, easy and safe for everyone to come.”

Like this: Like Loading...