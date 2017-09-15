Vision City organises fun and food

By TREVOR WAHUNE

THE Vision City Mega Mall is helping people in Port Moresby celebrate the 42nd Independence Day anniversary with an “international blend”, RH Hypermarket production manager Stephen Ellis says.

The Independence anniversary cerebrations at Vision City began yesterday and ends on Saturday.

“The RH Hypermarket and Vision City is providing an avenue for international and local communities to collaborate in this year’s celebration,” Ellis said.

“There are a number of local stalls and ones from the international community set up.”

Vision City Mega Mall marketing manager Maureen Esta said to celebrate the 42nd Independence anniversary, they organised the three-day festival for the people to buy something and have some fun. “The main event is on Saturday where there will be a grand show of cultural dancers.”

The companies involved in the festival have stalls to sell food and apparels with special discounts.

They include Sinowell, JJS Trading, Acatech School, Unami Flowers, Fiji Fashion Boutique, Comserv and Star Office Works.

