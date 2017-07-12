Vision City puts customer safety first

PEOPLE crowding around the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium in Port Moresby pose a risk to commuters entering the Vision City Mega Mall.

Vision City Mega Mall security manager Sevanaia Koroi said it had resulted in the temporary closure of the mall’s entrance along John Guise Drive.

Koroi told The National that the mall respected people’s right to observe election counting and would control traffic to ensure the safety of their customers and the spectators.

“We regret to have to close the gate opposite the Sir John Guise Stadium,” Koroi said.

“Unfortunately, my job as the security and safety manager not only entails looking after the safety of our customers and tenants inside the mall but also those driving and walk-in customers.

“The number of civilians standing outside the fence along the Sir John Guise side is a concern as our drive-in customers risk accidently hitting people while negotiating the turn in.

“There is nothing we can do about the election officials and supporters outside exercising their civil rights to be present during the counting period. But we can definitely dictate the flow of traffic for the benefit of all.”

Vision City will still be open from 9am to 9pm with the gates along Waigani Drive remaining open as usual to cater for customers to the mall.

“The only change is the entry gate opposite the stadium. The Sir John Guise exit gate remains open as normal. We will continue to monitor the area together with members of our Vision City Mini Police Post and will keep you informed once the gate is deemed clear for re-opening,” he said.

