Vision City shops prepare for Easter

By MARK HAIHUIE

SHOPS at the Vision City Mega Mall in Port Moresby are gearing up for the Easter weekend with their own promotions and specials.

The Mall’s marketing manager Maureen Esta said people coming to the mall would have noticed decorations put up by the management as well as individual shops on their various promotions.

Esta told The National that Easter was an ideal time to take a break and relax at the mall. They have planned various activities.

“Now that Easter is coming, it will be good time to celebrate at Vision City Mega Mall and to have time to relax and enjoy,” she said.

“The newly established OPPO mobile will be bringing not only one mascot, but four mascots to play and have selfie pictures with the children.

“Their promo dancers will surely be fun and jam-pack the centre of the mall for some entertaining show. And by dancing with them, customers could win prizes. This will run for three days from 15th (Saturday) to 17th (Monday).

“Customers to the mall during the Easter holidays will be given vouchers up to 50 per cent discount from Pacific International Hospital Clinic and Eye Care just for coming into the mall.

“So if you’ve been wanting to check your health and want to save money, get one of this vouchers while supply lasts at the Vision City’s information counter at the main entrance.”

