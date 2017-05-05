Visiting the last post

By HELEN TARAWA

MILNE BAY will remain a historic name for World War 2, together with Kokoda, Gona, Buna (Northern), Lae and Rabaul to name a few iconic places in PNG.

The recent visit by Australian Governor- General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne for the 75th ANZAC Day memorial included Alotau on the itinerary.

I had the opportunity to be among a group of journalists and TV camerapeople invited to join Sir Peter and Lady Lynne on the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C130 to Alotau last Wednesday, the third day of their threeday visit.

Of the four local women journalists on that flight, three of us had never been on a RAAF plane and we counted it a privilege.

In less than an hour, we arrived at Gurney International Airport, in Alotau. Milne Bay Governor Titus Philemon and National Planning Minister Charles Abel met Sir Peter and Lady Lynne and escorted them past a police guard of honour.

After a brief welcome by the famous Trobriand Island Tapioka dancers, the delegation headed to the first memorial site – the Turnbull Field Memorial along the highway from Gurney to Alotau.

Major Barry Vandenhurk, from the Australian Defence in Lae, gave a brief background on the three significant monuments to be visited – Turnbull Field Memorial, Milne Bay Memorial and French VC Memorial.

“This is known as the number three airstrip and it was renamed as the Turnbull field on September 14, 1942, in honour of Squadron leader Peter Turnbull who died on August 27, 1942 on a mission.

Turnbull was born on February 9, 2017, in Armidale. He was appointed commanding officer 76 Squadron, based in Townville.

He was credited with 12 aerial victories in the war. This airfield is marked at the furthest westward advance of the Japanese troops in the area.

Being an ex-serviceman himself, Sir Peter was very passionate in his tribute.

“This part of the independent state of PNG is renowned for the friendliness of its people and the peaceful nature of its community life.

“And to think that 75 years ago a terrible act of war took place here amongst this peaceful people who were just getting on with their ordinary lives is a sad event.

“I’m honored to been allowed as Governor-General of Australia to mark this moment.

“I know that my predecessor wanted desperately to get here during her visit to PNG but the weather was adverse,” Sir Peter said.

“To show you how much this touches Australia, Private Jones was involved in the battle, and he lived to tell the story.”

Sir Peter also made personal tribute to his own uncle who was on Goodenough Island and was killed in air operation in his aircraft as a pilot.

“So we have these family personal connections here. Simon Bouda, a distinguished member of the group of senior journalists in Australia, is here remembering one of his ancestors.

“We are honored to be here, we have several other memorials to visit.”

Sir Peter and Lady Lynne met Delilah Lucy Sowelu and Bokamani Pelewiwi, of Kainako area, relatives of those who served during the war.

They proceeded to Milne Bay Memorial at the beachfront where Sir Peter paid tribute to fallen servicemen.

“This is the centrepiece of our remembrance of this tumultuous period, this battle.

“Looking out over this beautiful scene it nonetheless reveals to us what became a globally significant action in the war of the Pacific as part of World War 2.

“All war is personal for the people involved; countless families received terrible news.”

Sir Peter read a couple of the original telegrams carrying terrible news to an Australian family.

“I will read to you from these flimsy pieces of paper carrying terrible news to an Australian Family Personal SA Heads.

“Flight Lieutenant George Heads previously classified as missing, lost his life on June 7, 1944. The aircraft had been located and his body recovered from the wreckage.

“The funeral took place in Milne Bay War Cemetery on June 14. The Minister for Air joins with profound sympathy in the sad grief.

“This is the photo of a young man who forever lies on foreign soil.” Sir Peter then showed the picture of Flight Lieutenant George Heads who lost his life in the Battle of Milne Bay.

He also acknowledged Flight Lieutenant George Heads’ grandson, Bouda, a TV journalist in Australia, who was covering the event for his station.

Bouda was part of the Australia media team that travelled to cover the 75th ANZAC anniversary.

“I came up to cover the ANZAC memorial in Port Moresby as well as at Isurava, I’ve been coming since 2009 when I covered the plane crash.”

“My grandfather was a pilot in the RAAF. His plane crashed in Milne Bay on June 7,1944, and all on board were killed.

“The villagers recovered all the bodies from the plane and brought them down to Alotau and buried them and then they were moved to Bomana War Cemetery where he now lies.

“My tie here is pretty emotional and it’s very strong and my tie to PNG people is very strong, I love the people they are so wonderful and so kind.

“I’ve been to Port Moresby, Kokoda and Mt Hagen but I’ve never been to Milne Bay; it was my first time here, and it was a pretty special moment, especially to have the Governor-General read the telegram that was sent to my grandmother telling her that her husband had died, that was very emotional for me.

“I was not old enough to meet my grandad but I would have loved to have met him because he looks like me. “It’s a special thing to be here and to be in the place where my grandad passed away and that’s very significant,” Bouda said.

The French VC Memorial was the third of the monuments Sir Peter and Lady Lynne visited.

Corporal John Alexander French was born on July 15 in 1914. He was part of the 2/9th Australian Infantry Battalion.

After serving in Britain, Egypt and Namibia (North Africa) he arrived in Milne Bay in August 1942.

In early September his company came across intensive fire, where he was killed in action.

“This is the third of the memorials I’ve had the honour to pay tribute today.

There were many brave actions.” “War is a terrible event but the only way to survive is to cling together to make it through the failure,” Sir Peter said.

The team from Lae, Port Moresby and Australia boarded the RAAF C130 at about 2.30pm and arrived about 50 minutes later in Port Moresby.

A farewell party was already on standby at Jackson International Airport to bid goodbye to the G-G of Australia and his entourage, with a guard of honour and a 21 gun salute.

It wasn’t long before the Australian army aircraft was back in the air, heading south for Australia Sir Peter and Lady Lynne were on a three-day state visit from April 24 to 26 which coincided with the 75th ANZAC Day memorial on Tuesday April 25.

They participated at the dawn service at Bomana War cemetery and also paid brief visits to Isurava along the Kokoda track and the Kokoda station.

Like this: Like Loading...