Vital traffic bills passed

PARLIAMENT yesterday passed six vital road traffic bills which will overhaul the transport system in the country.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Malakai Tabar introduced the package of six road traffic-related bills designed to improve the effectiveness of licensing and policing of road traffic laws in the country.

“Under this reform, all matters relating to road traffic or road transport will now come under the administration of only one entity, which is the Road Traffic Authority (RTA), unlike in the past where we had different entities dealing with different matters or duplicating each other’s roles and responsibilities in relation to road transport,” he said.

The Land Transport Board Bill 2016, Licensing of Heavy Vehicles Bill 2016, Motor Vehicle Act 2016 and National Road Safety Council Bill 2016 were repealed in their entirety and their powers and functions transferred to the Road Transport Authority.

The Motor Car Dealers (Amendment) Bill 2016 – which allows for the board of the Road Transport Authority to take charge of the powers and functions of the Land Transport Board – was also passed along with the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2016.

A jubilant Tabar, flanked by his department Secretary Roy Mumu, told The National that the bills were long overdue and would change road transport in the country.

“I believe this is long overdue,” he said.

Tabar commended Mumu, the RTA and his predecessor Nixon Duban for preparing the documentation for the bills to be passed.

He said this was something that needed to be passed by parliament.

“There are a lot of things that we would like to see happening to try to correct the situation,” Tabar said.

“Having the bills passed is one matter, policing, enforcing and implementing is another matter.

“We would like to make sure that we organise and coordinate ourselves.” Tabar encouraged those in the public motor vehicle, taxi and tourism industries to raise their standards.

Tabar said the RTA would start implementing the new laws once they were gazetted. “We obviously have a task on our hands, so that what we’ve passed in Parliament will be gazetted and then implemented and enforced so that we can change the situation.” he said.

This laws will help the authority better manage traffic in Papua New Guinea.

Like this: Like Loading...