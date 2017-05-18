Vocation Sunday set for prayer

Vocation Sunday is set aside each year as a day of prayer and reflection on our Christian calling, a Catholic bishop says.

Bishop Dariusz Eki Kaluza, during his homily at the St Mary’s Parish, North Goroka, said vocation Sunday was a time to think of how people responded to God’s call in different ways and answer God’s call to serve as missionaries.

Kaluza drew the congregations attention to the strengths and values of priests, prophets and kings.

He linked his sermon to the gospel story of the faithful shepherd, who knew his sheep by name and was committed to care for them.

The message was fitting for Brother Martin Tnines and Fr Joseph Orathinkal, who were celebrating their silver jubilee.

Kaluza commended Tnines and Orathinkal, saying that for 25 years they have been good examples of how people should live their life.

He challenged the congregation to reflect and pray about vocations as the Diocese of Goroka did not have young people in seminaries.

The congregation came from different walks of life and religions to witness the jubilee celebrations which concluded with a gift presentation and lunch.

The New Guinea Islands students took part in the offertory procession, the Highlands students led the Bible procession and the Southern region students danced at the concluding procession. Brian Kuglame, who represented the parishioners, said “Through God’s mercy and grace, he took Br Martin Tninesout of Indonesia and Fr Joseph Orathinkal from India and looked after them for 25 years.

“The North Goroka Parish was humbled to be part of their life’s journey.”

Like this: Like Loading...