Vocational centres to receive infrastructure, equipment support

By TREVOR WAHUNE

The Second Human Resource Development Programme (HRDP2) is targeting six provinces, deputy secretary for Technical Vocational Education Training (Tvet) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), Wini Leka says.

He was speaking at the launching of the Tvet upgrade programme yesterday at the PNG Education Institute, Port Moresby, that HRPD2 targeted Enga, Eastern Highlands, National Capital District, Morobe, East Sepik and East New Britain.

Leka said 10 vocational centres had been selected in these provinces for additional infrastructure and equipment support.

They are in Laiagam (Enga), Pombabus (Enga), Kamaliki (Eastern Highlands), Morata (NCD), Badili (NCD), Yawassoro (East Sepik), Bulolo (Morobe), Umi (Morobe), and Raval and Kabaira (ENB).

Leka said the RHDP2 was aligned with Government sectoral policies that promoted the development of PNG’s human resources.

“The programme was designed to reinforce vocational education to promote the development of a skilled labour force which can adapt to the needs of the country,” he said.

“The programme also aims to empower post-basic students of both genders with increased opportunity for education and employment.”

Leka said in the past Tvet struggled to provide young people who left school after grade eight with skills that were in demand in the labour market.

The HRDP2 will provide for:

l More post-basic education students obtaining professional qualifications from better secondary vocational institutions;

l conditions for quality education delivery are in place in the supported secondary institutions; and,

l Increased capacity at national and provincial levels to generate improved governance.

