Voice for Change aims to make Jiwaka safer for women and girls

NON-governmental organisation Voice For Change Jiwaka is teaching individuals and communities

in the province to help prevent all forms of violence against women and girls.

Most of its programmes are funded by the International Women’s Development Agency (IWDA) of Australia.

The programmes participants were trained at its resource centre at Kukpa, Minj, include gender-based violence, leadership skills training for young women and girls, peace building, counselling services, cooking and nutrition, sewing and computing.

VFC director Lilly BeSoer said the group was incorporated in 2004 and has been established as the only human and women’s rights organisation in the highlands.

“We are training young men and women to change their mindsets within the society, and to develop financial security of women and girls,” BeSoer said.

“We aim to encourage our men, boys, leaders, women and girls to create safer homes and communities for our womenfolk.”

The partnership with the International Women’s Development Agency has allowed the organisation to expand its programmes and develop the young women and girls programme in Jiwaka.

VFC uses the community-based approach to encourage all citizens to promote behavioural change and create respectful societies.

Every week or two VFC witnesses exciting happenings as it celebrates the completion of training for its various programmes.

BeSoer thanked IWDA for its WAVE programme which was funded by the Netherlands government.

Last week, VFC’s Young Girl Empowerment Programme (YGEP) ran a leadership training which was attended by 22 participants.

It was facilitated by trainers from the Bougainville Women’s Federation.

