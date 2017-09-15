Volcanic eruptions and independence remembered as Frangipani starts

By ELLEN TIAMU

RABAUL’s two-day Frangipani Festival starts today to mark three important occasions for the province and country.

It is to commemorate independence, and mark the 23rd anniversary of the twin volcanic eruptions and 80th anniversary of the 1937 eruptions in which 200 people died.

The festival will start with the McGrade Family Cup Two-Stone Kanu (canoe) race to be followed by an independence anniversary programme supported by Rabaul schools.

In the evening, fire dancers from Baining are scheduled to entertain the crowd with the usually spectacular engine.

Saturday morning will see more local culture display of the Tolai kinavai along the foreshores of the Simpson Harbour.

The streets of Rabaul is expected to come alive with noise and colour as the annual float parade proceeds through the town.

There is no admission fee.

This year’s theme is: Dance, Dance, Dance, Keeping Culture Alive Through Dance.

