Volcano forces flight cancellation

A PNG Air flight into Madang was cancelled because of the Manam volcanic eruption, the airline office in Madang reported yesterday.

An officer who requested anonymity said the flight from Port Moresby via Nadzab for Madang went straight to Vanimo.

The Rabaul Volcanic Observatory reported last week that the volcano was on a stage three alert which required immediate evacuation of people living on the island.

Dugulava villages who had returned to the island from care centres were the ones who needed immediate evacuation because their village was nearest to the crater.

Ward councillor Paul Maburau said hundreds of people have been accommodated at care centres at Mandi and Potsdam in Bogia.

Maburau said fuel shortage was affecting the evacuation process.

Madang disaster and emergency office acting director Rudolf Mongallee said his team travelled to Bogia last week to organise accommodation and care.

