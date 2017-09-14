Volleyball association repairs stadium for 43rd championship

THE SIR Ignatius Kilage Stadium in Lae is undergoing minor maintenance work in preparation for the 43rd national volleyball championship this weekend.

Former national volleyball coach Yaeng Kahata said after negotiations with the stadium’s management, the Butibum Volleyball Association was asked to do maintenance work and clean up the venue.

He said the maintenance of the seats and cleaning around the stadium was part of the agreement that his people and the management of the stadium had.

“This is part of public-private partnership and the indoor stadium is just one area that the landowners of Lae city will be taking a major part in assisting to clean and manage,” said Kahata.

The village community repaired the seats at the indoor stadium and others outside with materials provided by the stadium management.

Khata said there would be 10 courts available to host over 20 teams taking part in the national volleyball championship.

He said Morobe would field three teams from Butibum, Huon and Mare volleyball associations.

Currently, the indoor stadium courts are used for training by the Butibum Volleyball Association in preparation for the championship.

Khata said the championship would provide an opportunity for the people of Butibum to showcase their culture through sales of traditional crafts.

