Volunteer group raises awareness

THE volunteer group leading the Walk the Talk Against Cancer campaign are visiting rural communities in Eastern Highlands and Chimbu to raise awareness on cancer.

Goroka Catholic Diocese health and HIV/AIDS coordinator Angela Kaupa told The National they had travelled to communities in the two provinces to raise awareness on personal health and hygiene and ways to prevent themselves from getting cancer, sexually-transmitted infections and HIV/AIDs.

She said they were emphasising the importance of early detection and the treatment of cancer because many times people turned up at clinics when the cancer had developed.

They are also using the awareness platform to appeal for donations and to buy cancer diagnostics equipment and treatment facilities for hospitals in the two provinces.

“It is very encouraging to see youths leading in this initiative and taking ownership to become part of the solution rather than waiting for answers from the church or the Government,” she said.

The campaign is an initiative of the Catholic Health Services of Goroka and supported by four volunteers – Barbara Toiya, Pamela Krisimpa, Evelyn Mopafi and Angela Kaupa.

They aim to raise more than K10 million.

