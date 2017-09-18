Volunteer helps fix rural aid post

A rural community aid post in North Fly District of Western Province was registered and renovated by a volunteer from the National Volunteer Service (NVS) in collaboration with the local community.

Community health worker (CHW) Harin Woram said at the end-of-year service in Port Moresby last Friday that he was able to secure funding from the World Bank under its rural service programme to build a permanent

building for Gusiore community aid post.

“I worked as the community health worker from 2012 till 2014, later from 2015 to 2017, and I worked as CHW to improve the health facility. Within the four years I was working I achieved my objectives in the community where they placed me,” Woram said.

“I registered the aid post to be recognised under the national Department of Health and we built a permanent aid post by securing funds from the World Bank. I also trained village health volunteers in the village and trained mothers in basic life skills training.”

He said they were able to install water tanks and that improved

water and sanitation in the community.

NVS civil society coordinator Oliver Maingu said the organisation was established by an Act of Parliament in 1990 with the aim of bringing services to rural communities.

Its main aim was to recruit, train and engage volunteers to deliver

services.

