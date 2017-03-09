Volunteer service donates library books to school

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Rural Volunteer Library Services (RVLS) in Morobe this week surprised students at Tanam Seventh-Day Adventist Elementary and Primary School in Wampar, Huon Gulf with 10 cartons of library books.

Head teacher Rickson Kamban said that the school needed a permanent library building and books to enhance the children’s reading and comprehension ability.

The school library, which is a room under a teacher’s makeshift house, has empty shelves.

Aaron Ambang who is a parent of a Grade Two student and also the acting chief executive officer of the Huon Gul district approached RVLS with the school’s plight.

RVLS coordinator Joyce Orere and members swiftly assisted with 10 cartons of reading books on Tuesday.

Orere told Kamban that RVLS officers would also assist in organising and compiling the books to ensure elementary readers’ books were separated from primary students.

Kamban said that the school catered for 709 students ranging from early childhood classes to Grade Seven.

It has eight primary school teachers and 10 elementary teachers teaching under makeshift classrooms built of kunai and sago leaves.

Ambang said the school was located in Wampar LLG in Huon Gulf and has the right to secure help from the district to meet its essentials needs.

