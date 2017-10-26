Volunteer shares cost-saving tips

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A JAPANESE volunteer living and working in the country says Papua New Guineans can save money if they can make some basic consumer goods using the crops grown in their gardens.

Fujino Tatsuya, 61, from Kobe, and a volunteer working with the Lutheran Church in Finschhafen, Morobe, said people could produce some of the basic food in their local environment.

Tatsuya, who worked as a non-governmental organisation officer in Japan for 30 years, said with the ever-growing need for food security and healthy diet, it was important that people learn the skills and techniques of producing food items at home.

“PNG is a nice country with good people and plenty of garden food,” Tatsuya said.

“But I don’t know why people go to the store and buy, buy and buy when they can make their own food at home,” he said.

“It is possible and I can train people on that.”

As an example, he said he had observed that in Finschhafen.

Tatsuya, who came in the country in 2013, is teaching the people of Fisika (Finschhafen, Siassi and Kabwum) how to produce food items.

He said as a volunteer, he was not paid much but survives off a little allowance given to him by the Lutheran Church.

When The National visited his home in Heldsbach in Finschhafen, he has made a number of products including coffee, curry powder, cocoa, brown sugar and ginger powder.

“The important thing is to show people how to do these things so that they can do it on their own and not depend on store goods too much,” Tatsuya said.

