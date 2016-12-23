Volunteer states intention of cleaning Mt Hagen city

THE volunteer who organised youths to clean up Mt Hagen city on Friday says he has no political intention but did what he did was out of concern for the city.

Elijah Psalmson Ulg managing director of Kingdom Estates and Associates said while he appreciated the awareness by the Anti-Corruption Movement for Change chairman Lucas Kiap for a major cleanathon around the city tomorrow, he said politics must not interfere in the business of the city.

Ulg said he had organised youths and they were already cleaning the central part of the city.

He said business houses have a responsibility to ensure their backyards and shop fronts remained clean and free from filth and street vendors.

“I have already made my intention known that my group will clean the central vicinity of the city. I have no interest in politics or to gain popularity,” Ulg said.

“My interest with my group is purely to ensure our city which is our pride maintains its stature. I have no hidden motive whatsoever.”

He commended Kiap for his intention to call for the major cleanathon tomorrow, saying all business houses must lend their support to make it successful.

Ulg urged Kiap and his group to thoroughly clean up the debris and ugly sites around the main market and bus stop area as well as the traffic office front.

“I am disappointed that Kiap went ahead and tried to organise this cleanathon without even commending our group who already did some major cleaning up,” Ulg said.

