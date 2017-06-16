Volunteer walks the streets to help voters make wise choices

By PERO SIMINJI

A SELF-MADE voter educator is walking the streets of Port Moresby on an awareness campaign to help voters make the right choices in this month’s general election.

Mickey Moses Memambo (pictured) from Gumini in Chimbu, has put a voluntary foot forward to try to provide people with useful information and knowledge so they can make better choices.

Memambo said yesterday that he had been walking around Port Moresby telling people to choose leaders who would improve their lives.

He said that for far too long elections had been conducted without proper long-term mechanisms in place to educate voters on how to elect quality leaders using a standard voter education technique.

“Sometimes I observe that the awareness on election by proper and appointed authorities do not last long,” he said.

“They only carry out awareness for a short while, leaving the bulk of the population in the wilderness.

“I voluntarily carry out this awareness because some of our people are still lost in their decision to cast their votes for quality leaders,” Memambo said.

He said it was important for the voters to see that the ideas and plans that were referred to as policy platforms, or the vision on the posters, and public presentation were the same.

He said sometimes candidates knew how to put policies out but they ran out of ideas during public presentations and therefore failed to explain how they would implement the policies.

“This would determine the quality of candidates, and also check their record – what sort of a person he has been before?” Memambo asked.

“These are some of the things I discussed with residents in the city.

“I hope it can reach people.”

