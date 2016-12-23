Volunteers in Lai to help locals

FIVE Australian volunteers are in the Lai Valley local level government area, Southern Highlands, to help local communities in education, health, economic and church development.

Team leader Paul Sullivan said they mostly helped in Christian development but would help the communities in other areas as well.

He said the Bible contained more than 300 verses on the poor and justice and God’s deep concern for both. His group would help poor people.

Sullivan said the area had potential for economic development and they would be allocating K100,000 to help people start small businesses.

A micro bank would be operated at Kip village to help rural subsistence farmers.

He said last year a container packed with K2 million worth of materials was shipped to the country and with the help of the United Church, the materials were transported safely and distributed to some schools in the Mendi-Munihu electorate.

Schools and the Kip United Church library were given books while 2000 Bibles were also distributed to Christians.

“Last year, after our first visit to the LLG, we went back but the beautiful valley and friendly people kept reminding us of their need and we saw that we had to go back and help the people,” Sullivan said.

“We talked with our fellow Christian members and God opened their hearts and today 30 people are willing to help and have started a fundraising activity.

“They are doing so much in Australia and would come one day after their fundraising drive.”

The five Australians are Annie Schroers, Ralf Schroers, Dr Alice Schroers, Dr Collin Pearce, Helen Pearce and Paul Sullivan.

The biggest challenge facing the communities and their guests is the poor condition of the road into Kip.

No PMVs travel into the area and people walk long distances to catch PMVs to go to Mendi town.

