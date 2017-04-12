Vote for change, not empty promises

THIS year’s general election is expected to see a large number of candidates, both male and female.

It is because they see a lack of leadership in their own electorates?

Past elections have shown that this is usually the reason that they would give.

Or are many of them just pawns or decoys for the “big boys”, in an effort to split the votes?

Whatever the reasons behind the amazing interest, we would be interested to know what these candidates plan to achieve.

What can they do and how do they plan to achieve their goals?

Every electorate needs roads, hospitals, schools, law and order and etc so every candidate would have to tell the people how they plan to use their K10 million development funds.

And it could be more than K10 million too.

The people will also need to ask themselves: has their current member carried out his responsibilities properly?

The candidates have had five years to do so, to provide a better life for the people.

Bernadette

Port Moresby

