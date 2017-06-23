Vote for good leaders: Polye

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye has called on the people to vote for good leaders who respect and observe the rule of law, systems of governance and will fight corruption.

He said this election was the people’s only hope for good leadership that could bring about change. He urged them not to be influenced by money but to follow their conscience and elect leaders of their choice.

“If you do not take heed of this advice, you must blame yourselves as you are doomed to suffer more under this regime,” he said in a statement.

“It is now or never. The worst is yet to come.

“We must vote out the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and his government to save our country and its future.”

Polye, who is contesting the Kandep seat, reminded the people of a vote of no-confidence in July last year “to salvage Papua New Guinea from sinking further”.

He said their effort failed because they did not have the numbers.

“Economic mismanagement, breach of rule of law, gagging democracy, compromising system of governance, unprecedented debt and corruption levels amongst others are common under this government,” he claimed.

