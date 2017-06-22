Vote honest and God-fearing leaders

BY the evening of June 23, all campaigning for the 2017 national general election will cease throughout PNG and polling commences thereafter on June 24.

The noise and confusion of eight frenetic weeks of political propaganda and self-promotions will subside to make way for a period of serious reflection and decision to vote for credible, honest, intelligent and God fearing leaders to rescue our country from the clutches of the most destabilising and corrupt regime that ever ruled our nation.

Political corruption and economic mismanagement are the biggest issues facing this country as we go to the polls.

The 2017 general election affords every Papua New Guinean over the age of 18 a very pivotal opportunity to take decisive action at the ballot to rescue PNG from the brink of disaster and redirect our country on the path of recovery.

We have two choices, either to re-elect the current corrupt lot and see the final destruction of PNG, or vote in credible, honest and God fearing leaders with clear moral conscience to do what is right by God and by the people of this country.

Bonny Igime

NCD

