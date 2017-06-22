Vote leaders who will serve the people

Allow me to speak about my beloved electorate of Ialibu Pangia.

I see some old long time businessman and leaders campaigning by using their power, money and influence to lure votes from the ordinary people.

I want the educated people of Ialibu Pangia to know that these people have built their empires in Port Moresby and elsewhere.

Their kids have better education and health at all times and that’s why they are campaigning for the current sitting Member very aggressively.

Majority of students from Pangia who come from the villages especially those attending higher educations like Universities are still struggling.

The classic example is myself which I was Selected to study Business in University of Papua New Guinea but due to lack of sponsor as my parents are villagers I ceased to continue my study.

Vote wisely for the good and God fearing leader who will always serve the interest of the people.

Angula Yoroka

Ta Kembulu Pa Stanly Liria Ne

