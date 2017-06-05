‘Vote someone with a good record of accountability’

Transparency International has called on all Papua New Guineans to take the opportunity in this general election to vote for someone with a good track record in accountability.

“Vote with care and vote for someone that has displayed a good track record of accountability but most importantly integrity,” said Transparency International PNG Inc chairman Lawrence Stephens at the Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk Against Corruption event at Sir John Guise Stadium, in Port Moresby, yesterday.

He said the election gives people the opportunity to make a change.

“This year’s theme is ‘Walk for clean business, make it your business’ and we have to educate people that throughout the world, corruption loses huge amount of money in any country, and clearly the government loses huge amount of money in Papua New Guinea.”

He said corruption creates an environment where the playing field is not equal because it allows people who can to buy their way in.

He said people who have been investigated for office corruption and taken to court for misuse of funds have returned to contest the elections.

“We have yet seen some of these people on Facebook yet they are back again, presenting themselves to be your leaders and when it comes to vote remember the representation of the people, is it reasonable for them to go to election, is it reasonable for a person charged for corruption,”

“There are many more people who have been in court they have stolen your money are back so we ask you all when it comes to vote remember that,” he said.

TIPNG is a non-governmental organisation founded in 1997 to promote good governance, honest, transparency and accountability in public and private dealings.

This year 58 corporate teams, 13 civil society organisation, one small medium enterprise, 11 family and 56 school teams participated and a total of K133, 900 was raised.

