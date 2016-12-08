Vote for someone who will be a servant

WITH the quality and standard of leadership not improving but going backwards today, I doubt what type of leaders we will be casting our votes for in the 2017 general elections.

Though we have many definitions of leadership, it is so difficult to find true leadership these days because many live double lives. They act a certain way when they are outside, but once they are elected into Parliament, they change and live double lives.

While many citizens are now into discussions about who to vote for in the coming elections, political parties are putting together their campaign strategies. The best party campaign strategy will most likely win most seats to form the next government. I take this opportunity to encourage all citizens to make wise choices in voting people with good attitude and not sell your votes.

We often take attitude for granted and vote along family ties and vote for cash and goods but I must make it clear to all that there is nothing as powerful as attitude. Attitude dictates our response and determines the quality of our future.

What we live today was our attitude in the 2012 elections, and we cannot complain much about our leaders for their lack of performance.

Just as the saying goes, if you do not control your attitude, it will control you. So attitude creates our present world and designs our future destiny. It determines our success or failure in any venture in life.

Furthermore, each of us were created to rule, govern, control, master, manage and lead our environments.

You are in essence a leader, no matter who you are, regardless of whether you manifest it or not because God has already declared in Genesis when he created first man and woman and gave them authority to rule over the earth.

Wanbel Niape, Boroko

