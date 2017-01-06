Vote with maturity

WHEN we hear the word development, we often switch our minds towards infrastructures, construction of roads or bridges, electricity and all those. But are these real development? No,these are not real development. The real development exists within individuals. An individual has to have a matured and developed mindset. This is real development. Yes, we are matured physically but our minds are not. We cannot get simple things correct. Things like ignoring rubbish on the streets. How do we expect to grow when we cannot get simple things right? Everyone has to analyse the way he or she thinks and act responsibly for a better 2017.

Robin Moka, Via email

