Voter influx reports put city police on high alert

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

SECURITY for polling in Port Moresby will beefed up tomorrow after reports that people will return from other parts of the country to vote, says metropolitan commander Superintendent Benjamin Turi.

“We have received reports from police officers in several provinces to build up our manpower,” Turi said.

“They have warned us that planeloads of voters from their provinces will be arriving after the completion of polling in their respective provinces.

“We are now recalling all the reservists and auxiliary police officers attached to police stations to be part of the security force detachment in polling areas in the Moresby North-East, North-West and South.

“Only the National Capital District Commission reserves will not be engaged.”

Turi said they did not know if those voters returning to the city had names on the Common Roll.

“We also don’t know if their names were in their respective electorates’ Common Rolls when they voted there.”

He warned the public not to travel in crowds or move from one polling booth to another.

