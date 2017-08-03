Voter unhappy with new MP

ON behalf of my family and those who are under my shelter at 5-Mile settlement in Port Moresby’s North East electorate, I wish to express our disappointment in the way our member of parliament has deserted the National Party.

I also take this opportunity to salute Independent Samarai Murua, who I should rightly call the honourable member.

The behaviour of the Moresby North East member has created a lot of doubt in the minds of many voters I have spoken to.

Angra JK, while you have exercised your democratic rights and freedom of choice, do not forget the people who have given you that mandate.

Ongal Nem Port Moresby

