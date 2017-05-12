Voters in Central must vote for good leaders

Please allow me to air my view and urge the voters from Central to vote for leaders who will built your city.

Central people do not have any significant identity of their own in terms of physical developments such as provincial hospital, provincial headquarters and so forth.

Over the years people have voted into parliament wrong members who did not have any vision to develop the province.

Due to their leadership weakness the people of Central have been marginalised in terms of economic development such as marketing their produce to the markets in the city.

I urge all voters from Central to vote in good leaders who set the course to build and develop Central so people can identify us through the building of the central city either at Bautama or convert Kwikila into a central city.

Abey

Hohola

