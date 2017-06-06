Voters compensate govt for service delivery

MORE than 18,000 eligible voters from 16 council wards in Southern Highlands stood united to compensate the Government for services delivery on Saturday.

The people from Upper Nipa local level government area in the Nipa-Kutubu electorate broke the record in the Highlands region to be the first LLG to compensate the Government, giving pigs and money.

The people joined forces with their 16 councillors and presented 20 pigs and K25,000 in cash to MP Jeffery Komal who represented the Government.

Two other councillors from the Kutubu LLG also joined.

Soii Two councillor Philip Tegi said the People’s National Congress (PNC) Party’s policies were for the people in the rural areas and most of their burdens were shouldered by the Government and they appreciated the services provided.

“We are for PNC Party and we rally behind MP Komal because he is a PNC Party candidate and the seating MP. We appreciate the work he did to bring development to the once-neglected district,” Tegi said.

“Its policy to bring power back to the rural areas was a reality and we benefited greatly.

“We believe and trust that MP Komal will win and return to form the Government.”

Ingin One councillor Jowi Kisol said Nipa had no natural resources and Kutubu oil would run dry soon.

“Our resource is our children and we are for PNC Party because of what the Government and Komal did for our children,” Kisol said.

He said to pay their children’s school fees, they went from house to house and people saw them as beggars or conmen but they were at peace today.

“When the O’Neill Government paid fees for their children at elementary to secondary schools, Komal paid fees for children at tertiary institutions, paid for their gown, hosted graduation dinners and some of them are now working.”

